Hinjilicut: The Samarjhola pond located on over 35 acres of land close to national highway-59 in Hinjilicut locality of Ganjam district will be developed to attract tourists, officials said. Keeping in the mind the beauty of the scenic spot, such a decision has been taken, they informed. The administration has started the initiative to boost its tourism potential. A beautification drive has been taken up in and around the pond.

In a bid to attract tourists, various facilities are being developed. Boating facility will be introduced soon, a children’s park and a food plaza will also be developed, officials said.

It is said that since the place is close to NH-59 and only nine kilometres from Berhampur, tourists will not have any difficulty in visiting the place. Officials of the district administration are confident that footfalls to the scenic spot will increase once the facilities are developed.

After the beautification drive is over, the place is expected to find a place in the tourism map of Odisha. A sum of Rs 5.87 crore has been sanctioned for development of the project. The Works department will monitor the work.

After tender of Rs 4.08 crore is finalized, the department is going to sign an agreement with the contractor. The first phase of work is expected to be completed by July, 2022.

The second phase of work will be carried out with help of the Tourism department.

The Collector recently reviewed the progress of its work along with officials and engineers of the Irrigation and Works department and officials of the national highways authority of India (NHAI).

