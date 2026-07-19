Bhubaneswar: The retail price of an egg has increased from Rs 7 to Rs 9 per piece in Odisha over the past few days, putting additional pressure on consumers, officials said Sunday.

Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister Gokulananda Mallik said Odisha depends on other states to meet its domestic egg demand.

He attributed the price rise to increased demand for Indian eggs in the international market and lower production.

The poultry product is being sold at a wholesale price of Rs 7.15 from the farm. It is being sold at Rs 9 per piece in the retail market. One reason behind the price hike is increased exports to Asian and African countries, Mallik said.

He said egg production was also affected this year due to increased mortality of poultry birds amid severe heatwave conditions.

Odisha produces around 460 crore eggs annually, while the requirement is 800 to 900 crore eggs, the minister informed.

Our government has taken steps to enhance egg production to meet our domestic demand. The state is providing a subsidy of up to Rs 1 crore to egg producers, he added.