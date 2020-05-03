If your hair has lost its shine and seems lifeless, one solution to all these problems is egg. Yes! Eggs can give a new life to hair if it is used correctly. Almost every type of hair problem can be tackled with eggs.

Eggs contain nutrients which boost hair. Like protein is necessary for a strong body, in the same way protein is also very important for healthy and strong hair. Egg is an important source of protein. Hair has a substance called carotene which is a type of protein. This substance can be easily supplied to the hair through eggs.

When the white part of the egg is applied in the hair, it becomes healthy and strong.

Reduced biotin is responsible for dryness in hair. Egg yolk is a good source of biotin. By applying it, you can get rid of dryness and it also prevents breakage.

If your hair has lost its shine due to dust and soil pollution, then egg is the solution.

Egg is often referred to as ‘hair food’ as it imparts sufficient fatty acids, nutrients and protein to your hair. Together, these help boost the rate of hair growth.

The ingredients of an egg add strength to the hair roots and infuse nourishment to the scalp thereby curbing hair loss.