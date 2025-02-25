It is often said that marriages are made in heaven. However, sometimes a groom finds a bride or vice versa in a way that surprises people. A recent viral video on social media has left viewers in disbelief, sparking a wave of reactions.

In the video, the bride and groom are seen standing on the wedding stage. While they appear happy and are enjoying their special moments, many social media users believe they are a “mismatched couple.” Despite their visible happiness, online reactions tell a different story.

The video was shared on Instagram by the account @sarcasmicbhaii and has garnered thousands of views and likes. Users have flooded the comments section with mixed reactions. Some have bluntly called the couple mismatched, while others made humorous comparisons. One comment read, “I see both a leaf monkey and grapes together in this video.” Another user praised the groom’s luck, while some expressed sheer disbelief, writing, “Oh God, what is happening? I’d rather have gone blind than seen this!”

The viral clip continues to stir conversation online, proving that love stories often challenge societal expectations.