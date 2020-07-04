Buguda: With COVID-19 positive cases recording a steady rise in Buguda block of Ganjam district and fear of community transmission looming large, the district administration has announced an eight-day-long shutdown from Tuesday – July 7.

As of Saturday, there are 24 COVID-19 positive cases in the block including 22 policemen (OSAP) and a couple from Kanasuka village in Gouduiaborada panchayat. All the patients have been shifted to COVID-19 hospitals, a district administration official said.

In order to find out a way to make the fight against the invisible enemy more effective, Buguda block development officer (BDO) convened a meeting at Dak Bungalow Friday. Among others, tehsildar, IIC, NAC executive office, CHC officer, journalists, advocates and members of market associations took part in the meeting. It was decided in the meeting that there would be an eight-day long shutdown starting Tuesday in the Buguda town.

Since many people are not following social distancing norms and not wearing masks, there is no way other than shutdown to check the spread of the virus, a block official said.

Notably, Ganjam reported 216 new cases and three deaths Saturday.

PNN