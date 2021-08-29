Digapahandi: Cyber criminals duped eight job aspirants from Jharipadar village under Digapahandi police station limits in Ganjam district to the tune of Rs 5 lakh on the pretext of giving them jobs in Dubai.

The incident came to the fore after the duped youths lodged an FIR at Digapahandi police station Saturday.

The victims have been identified as Ranjan Kumar Goud, R Ganga Reddy, Binod Chandra Goud, Kedarnath Goud, Rabindra Behera, A Kalia Reddy, R Pantu Reddy and Krushna Chandra Goud from Jharipadar village.

According to the FIR, one of the young men named Kedarnath had received a message on his mobile phone August 14. In the message, he was asked to deposit money in a nationalised bank to get a job in Dubai. He was also asked to inform others about the job opportunity so that they could also be benefitted.

Kedarnath and seven others took the bait and deposited the required amount in an account with a nationalised bank.

Later, four of them received VISAs and flight tickets and were told that the rest four would receive the necessary migration documents at Biju Patnaik International Airport August 25. Kedarnath also received two calls from Dubai August 25 wherein they were asked to report at the airport for their travel to Dubai.

Upon their arrival at the airport, they were taken aback when the security personnel detained them for questioning. That’s when the gullible men realised that the documents given to them are fake ones and that they have been duped. Subsequently, they lodged an FIR at Digapahandi police station in this context.

