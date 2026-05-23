Peshawar: At least eight militants were killed while several others sustained injuries during a security operation Saturday in northwestern Pakistan, said a police spokesperson.

The operation, carried out by the district police and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), was based on intelligence inputs regarding the reported presence of militants in the Bannu district of the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police added.

One police official was also killed and another sustained injuries in a gunfight during the operation, officials said.

The area was cordoned off before the exchange of fire between militants and security agencies.

According to the police, several militant hideouts were reportedly targeted during the operation.

Security officials said the militants were allegedly planning subversive activities in the area.

Following the gunfight, police and CTD teams launched search operations in the area to trace the remaining militants.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region in northwest Pakistan has faced recurring unrest over the years, driven by militant violence, cross-border movement of fighters from Afghanistan and repeated military operations.

Its mountainous terrain and porous frontier add to the challenges for security forces.