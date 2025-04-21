Ranchi/New Delhi: Eight Naxals were killed in an encounter with CoBRA commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and police in Bokaro district of Jharkhand Monday morning, officials said.

The exchange of fire started around 5.30 am in Lugu Hills of Lalpania area of the district, they said.

The troops of 209 Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) conducted the operation in which eight Naxals were killed and an AK series rifle, three INSAS rifles, a self-loading rifle (SLR), eight country-made guns and a pistol were seized, the officials said.

No injuries have been reported among the security personnel, they said.

The CoBRA is the special jungle warfare unit of the CRPF.

The operation is part of the Union government’s declaration of eliminating Naxalism from the country by March, 2026.

In another development, Vishnu Deo Sai, the chief minister of neighbouring Chhattisgarh, is expected to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his office in North Block in New Delhi Monday evening for a comprehensive review of the anti-Naxal operations in his state and related subjects, officials said.

This year, more than 140 Maoists have been gunned down in separate encounters in Chhattisgarh, called by security officials as the “last bastion” for Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in the country.

