Bhubaneswar: Odisha recorded eight new coronavirus cases Friday, three less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 12,88,473, a health department bulletin said.

The death toll remained at 9,126 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, it said.

Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, the bulletin said.

Odisha now has 80 active cases, and nine more people recuperated from the disease since Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,79,214.

The daily positivity rate was 0.08 per cent as the new infections were detected from 10,304 sample tests, it added.

