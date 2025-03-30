Bhubaneswar: Heatwave conditions continued to prevail in several parts of Odisha Sunday as eight places recorded a maximum temperature of above 40 degree Celsius.

Boudh town in western Odisha was the hottest place in the state at 41.8 degree Celsius.

The weather bulletin issued by the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said a day temperature of 41.6 degree Celsius was recorded at Jharsuguda while it was 41.2 degree Celsius at Sambalpur.

Hirakud, Bolangir and Titlagarh towns in western Odisha also recorded a maximum temperature of 41 degree Celsius each Sunday, it said.

Sundargarh and Bhawanipatna registered a maximum temperature of 40.3 degree and 40.8 degree, respectively.

Odisha Capital Bhubaneswar recorded a temperature of 37.1 degree Celsius while Cuttack 37.2 degree Celsius.

There will be no large change in the day and night temperature in Odisha during the next five days, the weather office said.

