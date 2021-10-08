Berhampur: A minor boy sustained grievous injuries following a high intensity explosion that took place Thursday afternoon at his uncle’s house in Medinipur under Kodala police limits of Ganjam.

According to a police source, the eight-year-old boy was identified as Bibekananda Sahoo. The minor is son of Binayaka from nearby Phasi village under Kodala tehsil in the district.

Bibekananda had been to his uncle’s house at Medinipur earlier in the day. The boy had lunch at his uncle’s house and then he went to a room on the first floor to take rest for a couple of hours. A loud sound of explosion was heard from the room just few minutes after the boy went upstairs leading to the fatal mishap, the official stated.

On being informed by some neighbours, Kodala police rushed to the house in Medinipur village. During initial probe, it was ascertained that the uncle’s family had kept some fire crackers in the room, which were leftover in Diwali last year. The boy perhaps mishandled the crackers as a result of which the blast occurred, the official added.

Bibekananda was rescued in critical condition and admitted to Kodala community health centre. Later, he was shifted to Berhampur MKCG Medical College and Hospital after his condition deteriorated.

Kodala police have initiated a probe which is underway. Exact reason behind the explosion has not been ascertained yet.

Notably, the house has been severely damaged in the explosion.

PNN