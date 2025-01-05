Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) is all set to organise the Ekamra Utsav from January 5 to January 16, said BDA vice chairman N Thirumala Naik, Saturday.

The festival will feature a diverse range of events, including a Park Utsav, food festival, city lighting, flea market, and Ekamra Walks.

The food festival will run at the IDCO Exhibition Ground from January 5 to January 16, showcasing Odia, North Indian, South Indian, and international cuisines. Food trucks offering flavourful dishes will also be stationed throughout the venue.

The Park Utsav, scheduled for January 5 to 12, will take place in five iconic parks: Madhusudan Park, Indira Gandhi Park, Buddha Park, Forest Park, and Abdul Kalam Park. The event will feature health-focused activities in the mornings from 6:30 am to 9 am, including yoga, zumba, and health talks.

Evening sessions (3:30 pm to 6:30 pm) will offer cultural programmes, such as storytelling, workshops on waste management, magic shows, and live performances by local singers.

A major highlight of the Ekamra Utsav is the night flea market, running from 4pm to 11pm daily. The market will offer a variety of products, from clothing to handcrafted décor, and provide a platform for local entrepreneurs and artists. Visitors can enjoy live performances from budding artists, college bands, and folk performers, along with demonstrations of traditional Odisha crafts like terracotta work and Pattachitra painting.

Ekamra Utsav promises to be an unforgettable celebration of Odisha’s culture, creativity, and community spirit.

