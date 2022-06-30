Mumbai: Springing a surprise, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis announced Thursday that rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will be the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Fadnavis’s announcement defied expectations that he would return as chief minister with the support of the Shinde faction. Eknath Shinde alone will take oath of office at 7.30pm, and cabinet expansion will take place later, Fadnavis said at a press conference at Raj Bhavan premises after meeting Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari along with Shinde.

“I will not betray the faith Fadnavis has placed in me,” Shinde told the media. “The BJP will extend support to Shinde’s group,” said Fadnavis. “I will be out of government but will ensure its smooth functioning which is coming as an alternative after Uddhav Thackeray resigned,” Fadnavis added.

Sena (rebels) as well as BJP MLAs and some independents will be sworn in as ministers during the expansion, Fadnavis informed. This was not a battle for power but for principles and Hindutva ideology, he said, adding that the BJP was against imposing elections on the state at this juncture.

There was unrest in the Shiv Sena ranks as alliance with Congress and NCP was insult of the mandate of the 2019 Assembly polls when Sena and BJP had fought the polls together, pointed out Fadnavis. “Uddhav Thackeray aligned with parties (Congress and NCP) whom (Sena founder) Bal Thackeray opposed all his life. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance was corrupt and two ministers of that government are in jail for corruption and money laundering charges,” Fadnavis stated.

Speaking later, Eknath Shinde, MLA from Kopri-Panchpakhadi in Thane city, said he took the decision (to rebel against the MVA government) with support of 50 MLAs for the development of the state. “There was no personal interest involved. There were limitations to the functioning of the MVA,” he said.

Shinde, who was a senior minister in the Thackeray government, lauded Fadnavis for giving up the opportunity to become CM. He said the BJP leader showed large-heartedness in making ‘Balasaheb Thackeray’s Shiv Sainik’ the next CM. “When 50 MLAs take a decision, it calls for introspection,” Shinde said, without naming Uddhav Thackeray.