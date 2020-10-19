Bolangir: Bodies of an elderly couple were found inside a government quarter under mysterious circumstances at Chandrasekhar Nagar in Bolangir town Monday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Brundaban Sahu and his wife Nirash Sahu.

Some local residents initially spotted Brindaban’s body lying on the ground. Later, they spotted his wife’s body tied to a window.

Sensing something wrong, they immediately informed the police. After a while, the police reached the spot, recovered the bodies and sent them to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) for postmortem. Registering an unnatural death case, they have launched a probe.

According to local people, the dead couple did not have any enemies. “But the murder angle cannot be ignored,” they added. Police said the postmortem report will help solve the case.

It may be mentioned here that with no house of their own, this childless couple had been facing many difficulties. The government quarter was provided to them after several media reports highlighted their plight.

PNN