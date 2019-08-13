Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu): An elderly couple put up a brave fight against two armed robbers who had entered the porch of their home for loot. The matter came to the fore after a video showing the couple fighting the robbers is viral and has won them the internet’s praise.

CCTV visuals show Shanmugavel, 70, sitting in the porch of his farmhouse in Tirunelveli district when a masked man holding a machete lurks behind him and puts a piece of cloth around his neck from to choke him. Caught off guard, he screams and tried to free himself as he kicks a second machete-wielding man.

Seconds later, his wife can be seen rushing out of the house.

65-year-old Senthamarai’s first instinct is to pick up a pair of slippers and throw them on the intruders. She later throws chairs and a stool as her husband too takes on them after kicking one of the men.

The woman was injured on her right arm. The gangsters managed to snatch her gold chain that weighed 33 gram, the police said. Investigators said the couple lived alone and the incident took place around 9 pm Sunday. Though the police have registered a case, no arrests have been made yet.