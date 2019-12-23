Khairaput: The state government has been chalking out policies for the development of the tribals, especially for the Bond category of Odisha. For this, the government sanctions and spends crores of funds but all these social benefits have run into rough weather with the administration of Malkangiri unable to implement the schemes in a feasible manner for the beneficiaries.

Take for instance— Senior citizens in Mudulipada panchayat under Khairaputa block had to walk 30 km to the block office for getting their old-age pension. Reason: The apathetical nature of the government officials in the block office.

Notably, the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) is a Centrally-sponsored scheme of the Government of India which provides financial assistance to the elderly, widows and persons with disabilities in the form of social pensions. The state government also provides pension to the elderly persons under ‘Madhu Babu Pension Yojana’.

As per the old-age pension scheme’s rule, if a beneficiary is unable to collect his/her pension from the block office due to health-related issues then the officials concerned are needed to make necessary arrangements to deliver the due at their (beneficiaries’) doorsteps.

However, the rulebook could not come to the rescue of these pensioners of Mudulipada panchayat. Here, the pensioners had to travel through rough and hilly terrain for over 30 km as the concerned officer ‘denied’ doorstep delivery.

When the concerned officer, Rohitmani Dharua, was asked in this regard, he replied, “I am not authorised to render the service at the doorsteps of the pensioners of Mudulipada panchayat. They have to come to the block office to get their pension money. Otherwise, their accounts will be removed from the pension beneficiary list of both state and Central governments.”

The outraged locals demanded the district administration to take strong action against the officer for his ‘rough and ignorant behaviour’ towards the old-age pensioners.