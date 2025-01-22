Rayagada: An elderly man died after coming in contact with a 25,000-volt electric wire at Rayagada railway station Tuesday afternoon. The deceased was identified as Narasingh Kand, 64, a resident of Badamula village under Rajakhariar police limits in Nuapada district. According to reports, Narasingh, reportedly suffering from some mental illness, suddenly climbed onto a stationary goods train at the railway station and touched the overhead live wire.

Railway staffers rushed him to Rayagada district headquarters hospital where he was declared dead upon arrival. Railway Protection Force (RPF) has launched an investigation into the incident. “Narasingh’s son, Ram Kand, has been informed about the former’s death, and the body will be handed over to the family after post-mortem,” said the RPF officials. According to the RPF, Narasingh had arrived at Rayagada from Secunderabad earlier in the morning and behaved irrationally on the station premises before climbing the train.