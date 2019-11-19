Soro: An elderly woman was allegedly tortured by her son and daughter-in-law and forced to leave home at Tundapada village under Soro block in Balasore district, a report said.

According to sources, the elderly woman identified as Maguni Nath, was staying with her youngest son as her other two sons have abandoned her.

However, instead of being cared for at this age, she was being subjected to various physical and mental tortures, alleged the elderly lady.

According to Maguni, she was left without food for days and also beaten up by her son and daughter-in-law. Unable to bear the torture, the woman left the house and was reportedly staying under a tree in the village for last one week.

Spotting the helpless woman in a pitiful condition, locals and passersby called up a 108-ambulance and admitted her to the Soro Community Health Centre.

PNN