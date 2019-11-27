Ranpur: In yet another instance of human-wildlife conflict, a 65- year-old woman of Bhajagarh under Tangi police limits here was trampled to death by an elephant near Muktapur Pataleswar temple in Kerandatangi panchayat under Chandpur police limits in Nayagarh Wednesday.

According to sources, the mishap occurred in the morning when the elderly woman was on her way to a friend’s place near Muktapur Pataleswar temple. “Suddenly, she encountered with a pachyderm that had sneaked into the village. The mammoth animal attacked the woman before trampling her to death,” said an eyewitness.

On being informed, a team of Forest officials along with police personnel reached the spot and sent the body for autopsy.

Sources said frequent incidents of elephant attacks in the locality have left the villagers panic-stricken. The perturbed villagers who are spending sleepless nights have sought the intervention of the authorities into the issue.

Notably, at least four persons, including an elderly man, had suffered injuries in an incident of elephant attack at Ghansa in Bargarh November 7 this year. The incident took place when the victims were on their way to the village pond.

PNN