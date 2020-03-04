Sambalpur: A tusker was found dead in a forest near Icchapal village under Sadar forest range of Sambalpur district Wednesday morning.

It is being suspected that the pachyderm died of electrocution after coming in contact with a live electric wire in the locality. The tusk of the elephant is intact negating speculations of poaching.

On being informed by locals, the forest department officials reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

It may be mentioned here that another elephant died under similar circumstances in the state about three months back.

