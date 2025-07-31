Dhenkanal: At least three persons, including two women, were trampled to death by an elephant in Dhenkanal district Thursday, police said.

The incident took place in Baghadharia village in Hindol police station area in Rasol forest section of the Hindol forest range. The deceased persons were identified as Jhulana Dehuri (55), her brother-in-law Karunakar Dehuri (60), and a villager named Sashi Sahu.

Forester and in charge of Rasol Forest Beat, Lusimita Singh, said, “With regard to the unfortunate event in the Rasol section, where human casualties happened in the early hours, the forest guard and forester concerned have been suspended with immediate effect for dereliction of duty and attached to Hindol range. Disciplinary proceedings will be done pending approval from higher quarters..

The erring officials were tasked with chasing away the elephant back into the forest, Singh said.

Expressing grief over the incident, Odisha’s Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia directed forest authorities to take stringent action against the officials responsible.

“Compensation will be provided by the state government to all the deceased who lost their lives in the elephant attack, and strict action will be taken against the officers who have been negligent in their duties. In this regard, following the instructions of the honorable Chief Minister @MohanMOdisha, I have directed the departmental officers accordingly,” Singhkhuntia said in an X post.

Police said the elephant attacked Jhulana Dehuria when she was plucking flowers near her house. Her brother-in-law Karunakar Dehuri came to her rescue and was also trampled by the elephant. Both died on the spot.

Soon after, another villager, Sashi Sahu, came face-to-face with the elephant and was severely injured in the attack. He later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Angry over frequent elephant attacks, locals carried the bodies to the Cuttack-Sambalpur Road near Satmile Chhak, and staged a blockade demanding compensation for the next of kin of the victims and the erection of solar-powered fences to prevent further elephant intrusions.