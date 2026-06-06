Deogarh: Forest officials Saturday recovered carcass of a male elephant calf from the Kundheigola Forest Section under Reamal Forest Range in Deogarh district.

After receiving information, forester Manmath Behera, Forest Guard Bahan Behera and other personnel rushed to the spot.

According to source, a herd of elephants had entered the area from neighbouring Angul district Friday afternoon. The calf is suspected to have died during the movement of herd, though the exact cause of death has not yet been ascertained.

The remaining elephants reportedly left the area by Saturday morning, following which residents spotted the carcass and alerted forest authorities.

Forest officials have launched an investigation to determine the cause of death.

Further details are awaited.