Bolangir: An elephant carcass was found Sunday in a farmland of Ratakhandi village under Sadar block in Bolangir district. The discovery of the carcass comes just two days after a dead tusker was found with blood oozing out of its mouth in a paddy field in Dhenkanal district,

The incident came to the fore after some villagers spotted the carcass and informed Bolangir forest officials. Subsequently, divisional forest officer (DFO) Samir Satpathy along with other officials rushed to the spot. They retrieved the carcass which has been sent for post-mortem.

To ascertain the real cause of the elephant’s death a probe has been launched said forest department officials. “The exact reason behind death of the elephant can be ascertained after the autopsy report comes in,” the DFO said.

Notably, the dead tusker in Dhenkanal district was found at Patharakhamba village of Mahabiroda forest range under Dhenkanal forest division.

PNN