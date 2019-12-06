Bhanjanagar: The carcass of a cow elephant was spotted near Kalingapadar forest under North Ghumusar forest division of Ganjam district late Thursday night.

Prima facie, it appears that a pachyderm might have strayed into the area and killed the elephant, locals said.

The villagers first spotted the carcass Friday morning and immediately informed the forest department officials.

On being informed, the forest department officials reached the spot to investigate the matter. The carcass would be buried after a postmortem, they said.

Notably, the carcass of another cow elephant was recovered from a forested area near Bakharatola village under Banki forest range in Sundargarh district October 28 morning.

PNN