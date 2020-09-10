Angul: In yet another incident of man-elephant conflict, a man was trampled to death by an elephant at Musapapuli, about five kilometres away from Angul town Thursday morning.

Another one was severely injured in the elephant attack.

The deceased has been identified as Pandab Sahu and the injured is yet to be identified.

According to a source, both were on their way to their farmland Thursday morning. As they were nearing Musapapuli, near the ISKCON temple along National Highway-55, an elephant came from nowhere.

Before they could do anything to avoid danger, the pachyderm caught Sahu with its trunk. It tossed him into the air and then trampled him, causing his death on the spot.

On being informed, local people rushed to the spot and rescued the injured person and rushed him to a nearby government hospital.

Later, forest personnel reached the spot and are, as per the latest report, on the job of driving the jumbo away from the area into the forest.

