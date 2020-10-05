Champua: There is no let-up in elephant menace in Champua area of Keonjhar district. A herd of elephants is on a damaging spree in this range while farmers have lost their sleep.

The farmers spend sleepless nights at their farmlands to keep the animals away.

A tusker, separate from the herd, has become a cause of concern for the people. Now, 48 elephants are on the move in Champua range. The herd has split into two. A herd of 22 was holed up at Kalikaprasad reserve forest while Bamabari and Joda areas have 15 elephants.

Locals alleged that the herd stays in forests in the day time, but goes on a rampage at night.

Locals are panicked while the forest department has been on the job of driving the animals away.

“Elephant squads are on 24-hour duty and are monitoring the movement of the animals so that crops are not damaged,” said Champua ranger Ghasinath Patra.

PNN