Cuttack: In a bid to curb chronic traffic congestions in the Silver City, authorities have approved the construction of an elevated corridor stretching from OMP Square to Kandarpur, according to Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab.

The Rs 640-crore project aims to streamline transportation and reduce gridlock in the bustling city, a key economic hub in the state. Mahtab said that discussions with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari have been finalised, and the detailed project report (DPR) is complete. “The project is on the verge of receiving final approval, and construction is expected to begin within the next three months,” Mahtab said Sunday.

The elevated corridor is designed to improve connectivity and reduce travel time for commuters navigating Cuttack’s busy streets. Local officials anticipate the infrastructure upgrade will not only ease traffic bottlenecks but also spur economic growth by facilitating smoother movement of goods and people.