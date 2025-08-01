Rome: Elon Musk may have tumbled from political grace in Washington, DC, but as he seeks to build a new political party, his power on X, where he commands the most popular account, remains unchecked.

Musk is a kingmaker on the platform he acquired in 2022 for USD 44 billion. He has used his influence to cultivate hard-right politicians and insurgent activists across Europe. A retweet or reply from Musk can lead to millions of views and tens of thousands of new followers, according to an Associated Press analysis of public data.

That fact has not been lost on influencers who have tagged Musk persistently, seeking a reply or a retweet. It has also fuelled concerns in Europe about foreign meddling, not from Russia or China, but from the United States.

“Every alarm bell needs to ring,” Christel Schaldemose, a vice president of the European Parliament who works on electoral interference and digital regulation, told AP.

The Associated Press analysed more than 20,000 posts, which were compiled by Bright Data, over a three-year period from a sample of 11 European figures who had significant interactions with Musk and frequently promote a hard-right political or social agenda.

These case studies are not meant to be representative of a broad universe; rather, they showcase the ways in which Musk’s engagement can have an impact on local influencers who share his views.

Musk has sweeping power to direct attention to X

Since acquiring Twitter in October 2022, Elon Musk’s followers have more than doubled, to over 220 million. No other large account has shown such high or consistent growth.

The result: If Musk’s X account is his megaphone, it has gotten a lot bigger since he took over — a change that has global implications.

The accounts Musk has been promoting are part of a growing global alliance of nationalistic parties and individuals united in common cause to halt migration, overturn progressive policies and promote an absolutist vision of free speech, which has rattled the foundation of a trans-Atlantic bond that guided US and European relations for over eight decades.

Several of the accounts AP analysed belong to people who have faced allegations of illegal behaviour in their own countries. Tommy Robinson, an anti-immigrant agitator in the UK, was sentenced in October to 18 months in prison for violating a court order blocking him from making libellous allegations against a Syrian refugee.

Bjoern Hoecke, a politician from Germany’s Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, was convicted last year of knowingly using a Nazi slogan in a speech.

Italian vice premier Matteo Salvini was acquitted in December of allegations he illegally detained 100 migrants aboard a humanitarian rescue ship

Among the others examined by AP: Alice Weidel, who helped lead Germany’s Alternative for Deutschland (AfD) party to its best electoral showing this year; Eva Vlaardingerbroek, a Dutch influencer known as the “shieldmaiden of the far-right”; Naomi Seibt, a German activist dubbed the “anti-Greta Thunberg” now living in what amounts to political exile in Washington DC; Rubén Pulido and Foro Madrid, both associated with Spain’s populist Vox party; and Fidias Panayioutou, a politician from Cyprus who has also advocated for Musk’s companies.

These accounts collectively gained roughly 5 million followers from the time Musk took over Twitter in October 2022 through January of this year.

Most saw triple-digit percentage increases in their followers — as high as 920 per cent, or in one case of a tiny account exploding over that time, topping 6,000 per cent.

Even some accounts that grew more steadily on their own saw their follower counts sharply begin rising once Musk started interacting with them. Similarly, on days Musk interacted with a post, the number of views the account got soared, in most cases, accruing two to four times as many views, with a few seeing boosts 30 or 40 times their normal daily viewership.

More established players in Musk’s orbit, like Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, whose ruling Brothers of Italy party has neo-fascist roots, benefit less when Musk interacts with them on X, AP found.

Attention seekers know that getting Musk to engage can be transformative

Musk’s dominance creates a strong incentive for people to get Musk to engage with their content.

Naomi Seibt, a German climate sceptic, pinged Musk nearly 600 times over the past three years. Musk finally engaged in June 2024, when he asked her to explain why the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is so controversial in Germany.

Since then, Musk has replied to, quoted or tagged Seibt more than 50 times, and her followers have grown by more than 320,000 since Musk took over the platform. On days Musk interacted with Seibt, her posts, on average, got 2.6 times as many views.

“I didn’t intentionally invade’ Elon’s algorithm,” Seibt told AP. “Obviously Elon has a lot of influence and can help share a message even with those who are usually glued to the legacy media, particularly in Germany.”

Musk’s online influence has real-world political and financial impact

Alice Weidel, who helps lead the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, saw her daily audience surge from 230,000 to 2.2 million on days Musk interacted with her posts on X.

After Musk hosted a livestream with Weidel on X, vice president JD Vance broke protocol and met her in Munich.

Weidel’s party, which is fighting a lawsuit to block the German government’s decision to designate it as an extremist group, went on to secure its best electoral showing ever.

Musk has also used X to advocate for the leader of Italy’s hard-right League party, Matteo Salvini. On days Musk interacted with Salvini’s account, average views were more than four times higher than usual.

Now serving as vice premier, Salvini has urged his government to move ahead with controversial contracts for Starlink and pushed back against European efforts to regulate content on X.

And Musk has a friend in Brussels: Fidias Panayiotou, a 25-year-old social media influencer from Cyprus. Before winning a surprise seat in the European Parliament last year, the Cypriot spent weeks on a quest to get Elon Musk to hug him.

In January 2023, his wish came true. Their embrace went viral. Since taking office, Panayiotou has praised X on the floor of the European Parliament, pushed back against regulations that impact the platform, and credited Musk with sparking his call to fire 80 per cent of EU bureaucrats.

Musk, evidently, was pleased. “Vote for Fidias,” he wrote on X. “He is smart, super high energy, and genuinely cares about you!”

