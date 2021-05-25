Puri: Renowned Odia preacher Charan Ramdas passed away while being under home isolation after recovering from Covid-19 in Puri town Monday evening. He was 61.

According to sources, Ramdas had tested positive for Covid-19 few days ago and was admitted to a Bhubaneswar based private hospital. Some days later, he was discharged from the hospital and advised home isolation. He was under home isolation at his residence on Ramaballabh Road.

However, he had to be admitted at Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Puri later as he developed respiratory problem. While undergoing treatment in the ICU, he breathed his last Monday evening. Dr Debadurlabh Nayak, in-charge, Covid Hopsital, informed the family members of his death at about 6:30 pm.

His last rites will be performed Tuesday, it was learnt.

Born March 11, 1969, Ramdas was known for his simple way of preaching of Jagannath culture and traditions. His simple style of narrating the legend associated with Hera Panchami put him on the map.

PNN