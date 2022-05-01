San Francisco: Amid fear of mass exodus from Twitter, employees have grilled its CEO Parag Agrawal about their uncertain future once Elon Musk takes over.

According to The Guardian, executives told the company that they “would monitor staff attrition daily, but it was too soon to tell how the buyout deal with Musk would affect staff retention”.

In a town hall meeting on Friday, the employees demanded answers from Agrawal as to how the company is planning to handle an “anticipated mass exodus prompted by Musk”.

“I’m tired of hearing about shareholder value and fiduciary duty. What are your honest thoughts about the very high likelihood that many employees will not have jobs after the deal closes,” one Twitter employee asked Agrawal.

Agrawal replied that he believes “the future Twitter organisation will continue to care about its impact on the world and its customers”.

Tesla CEO Musk has reportedly lined up a new CEO to take over from Agrawal.

The name of Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, who had quit in November last year to focus on his financial payments company Block, is doing the rounds as the next CEO.

Musk, who has made a successful bid to acquire Twitter for $44 billion, will not make decisions on job cuts until he actually takes ownership of the micro-blogging platform.

Agrawal had earlier told employees that there would be “no layoffs at this time”.

However, according to reports, one area where Musk may make job cuts is the company’s policy department.

Musk’s displeasure was reflected in his criticism of Twitter’s policy head Vijaya Gadde earlier this week, over censoring exclusive stories related to US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter’s laptop in the wake of the Capitol Hill violence.