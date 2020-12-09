Muzaffarpur: Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Leone are residents of this north Bihar town. Though they are not married to each other, they have a 20-year-old son studying in a college near here. Authorities at the Bhim Rao Ambedkar Bihar University here were flummoxed and surprised. This happened when screenshot of a BA 2nd year students purported admit card was brought to their notice. The admit card has now gone viral on the social media, was brought to their notice.

The examinee, Kundan Kumar, is supposedly a student of Dhanraj Mahto Degree College. The college is affiliated to the varsity and situated in Meenapur block of the district.

Against the column of father’s name is printed Emran Hasmi. Despite its different spelling it brings to mind the Bollywood actor known for a licentious onscreen persona. It is however, the name of Leone as mother and address as Chaturbhuj Sthan give away the mischief. Sunny Leone is a porn star-turned- Bollywood actress while Chaturbhuj Sthan, is the town’s infamous red light area.

We have ordered an inquiry. It is obviously a mischief. The student might himself be responsible for the same. Based on the report of the inquiry further action will be taken, the university’s registrar Ram Krishna Thakur said Wednesday.

Sources in the varsity said attempts were being made to track down the student. It is being done with the help of the Aadhar card and the mobile numbers printed on the admit card.