Mumbai: Actor Emraan Hashmi is releasing his new music video ‘Ishq Nahi Karte’ on his birthday, March 24. The poster of the song is out.

Produced by Raj Jaiswal under DRJ Records, the song is written by Jaani and B Praak has lent his voice. The song is also composed by Jaani and B Praak.

“I’m very excited for this one and the fans’ response brought so much positivity for me. I can’t wait to give this as my birthday gift to my fans”, said Emraan.

The music video is shot by B2gether Pros in UAE. It also features actress Sahher Bambba who will be seen romancing the actor on-screen. The teaser of the song will be out March 21.