Bhubaneswar: It seems the denizens are no less responsible for the serious traffic congestion in the Capital city. The Commissionerate Police recently announced a portion of the road in front of Satsang Vihar area as Bus Bay to ease the traffic woes in the city.

As per the directions of the Commissionerate Police, the long distance buses coming or going towards Baramunda have to use the flyover from Crown hotel area instead of plying through the busy traffic junctions at Acharya Vihar, Jayadev Vihar and Vani Vihar in order to tackle the traffic problem on the national Highway.

However, irresponsible commuters— by parking their vehicles in the bay— have resulted in narrow space at the bus bay thus diluting the efforts of the Commissionerate Police to better traffic management in the city.

The fast food stalls evicted by the Commissionerate Police to clear the spot for making space for the bus bay have again came back. The passers-by can be seen relishing boiled corn kernels at the spot by parking their two-wheelers nearby during busy evening hours every day.

Similarly, people traveling by cars have been parking their four-wheelers along the road near the bay thus capturing a major portion of the bay. They can be spotted buying fruits from the stalls opened alongside the service road adjacent to the national highway at Satsang Vihar.

The spot that witnessed several road mishaps resulting in deaths of many commuters in the past has been marked as a black spot. The spot may record several road mishaps in future too if the Commissionerate Police do not take strict action against the violators soon.