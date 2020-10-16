Chhatrapur: An eviction drive was launched Friday at Chhatrapur NAC area in Ganjam district to clear illegal structures that had come up in close proximity of drains. There are many drains in this locality over which illegal constructions like shops have come up. Most of these violations have occurred in Ward No. 6 and the district administration destroyed those.

The demolition drive was carried out jointly by the Chhatrapur NAC authority and Ganjam district administration officials. These illegal encroachments were clogging the drains leading to water-logging in the locality.

With the demolition, encroachments over a 200-metre stretch were cleared. There were however. No resistance from the local residents.

Officials of the district administration also warned the people of the area not to do any further encroachment on the drains. They said that if anyone is found violating rules penalties will be enforced on the guilty.

PNN