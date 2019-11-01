Bhubaneswar: The trust board office of the Lingaraj Temple which was locked Wednesday allegedly by servitor Sachhikanta Pujapanda and Brahmana Nijog servitor Biranchi Narayan Pati was opened Thursday in presence of police.

The move to open the office was carried out after orders came from Endowment Commissioner Chittaranjan Mohapatra. Later chief executive officer, Lingaraj Temple trust board, Pradeep Kumar Sahu resumed his duty.

Notably, Sachhikanta Pujapanda and Biranchi Narayan Pati forced their entry into the trust board office and hurled abuses at the CEO over a demand. Thereafter they asked the official and other staff members to leave before locking the office.

The actions of the servitor duo have received widespread criticism. Police have also registered a case against them on the basis of the CEO’s complaint.

Similarly, the Endowment Commissioner has also written letters to commissioner of police, DCP, inspector-in-charge, Lingaraj police station, asking for stringent step against the culprits who disrupted office work. He has also requested that adequate security measures be provided to Sahu as his life is under threat.

