Bhubaneswar: Taking note of the paralyzed medical services in the jails, The Minister of state for Home department, Dibya Shankar Mishra, Friday asked the authorities to steps to engage allopathic doctors at the hospital in the Choudwar circle jail. He gave the direction at a meeting held at the Lok Seva Bhawan Friday.

Notably, a report published in Orissa POST has highlighted the vacancy of doctors and psychiatrists’ posts at the medical facilities in the jails across the state.

The minister also directed to increase the remuneration of doctors as most of the allopathic doctors are reluctant to join the jail dispensaries with less salary.

There are around 80 inmates in Choudwar jail having mental retardation.

He also instructed to raise the wages of the prisoners which is a paltry Rs 40, one of the lowest in the country, in order to increase the participation of inmates. It was also decided in the meeting to modernise the canteen at Choudwar jail. Several other issues like better management of waste materials in the jail and availing better drinking water facilities inside the jail were also discussed in the meeting.