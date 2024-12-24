London: England captain Ben Stokes has been ruled out of cricket for at least three months because of a torn left hamstring.

Stokes will undergo surgery on the hamstring next month, the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement Monday.

He was injured a week ago during the third test loss to New Zealand in Hamilton.

The 33-year-old allrounder had already been left out of England’s squad announced Sunday for the Champions Trophy in February and March in Pakistan.

Hamstring issues previously forced Stokes to miss the home summer series against Sri Lanka and the first test in Pakistan in October.