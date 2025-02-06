Nagpur: England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bat against India in the opening One-day International of the three-match series here Thursday.

The hosts will miss star batter Virat Kohli due to a “sore right knee” but pacer Mohammed Shami returns to ODI action for the first time since India’s World Cup final against Australia November 19.

Shami, who was the leading wicket-taker (24) for India in the tournament, made his International comeback in the T20I series against England, which India recently won 4-1.

The Rohit Sharma-led side handed debuts to young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and seamer Harshit Rana.

This is India’s first ODI since August 2024, when they lost a three-match series 0-2 to Sri Lanka.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Shami.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Ben Duckett, Phil Salt (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid and Saqib Mahmood.