Kolkata: England skipper Harry Brook won the toss and opted to field against Scotland in their Group C T20 World Cup match here Saturday.

Both teams fielded an unchanged playing XI.

Both teams registered one win and one loss in their last two games.

The Teams:

Scotland: Richie Berrington (c), George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Tom Bruce, Michael Leask, Matthew Cross (w), Mark Watt, Oliver Davidson, Brad Currie, Brad Wheal.

England: Harry Brook (c), Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.