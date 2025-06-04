London: England fast bowler Gus Atkinson is doubtful for the first Test against India starting June 20 at Leeds due to a hamstring injury, according to a report.

India and England will engage in five Test matches over the next couple of months.

“Bowler Gus Atkinson is a doubt for the first Test against India later this month because of a right hamstring strain – adding to England’s injury concerns among their seamers,” a report in BBC read.

The 27-year-old sustained the injury during the one-off Test against Zimbabwe last month, which ruled him out of the just-concluded ODI series against West Indies, which England won 3-0.

Atkinson has taken three five-wicket hauls in his 12 Tests and remains a vital cog in England’s bowling department.

If Atkinson fails to recover in time, it will a big blow for England, who are already struggling with injuries to Mark Wood and Olly Stone. To add to it, Jofra Archer’s return to Test cricket has also been delayed by a thumb injury.

PTI