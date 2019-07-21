Dhaka: Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) franchise Dhaka Dynamites have roped in England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan for the upcoming edition of the tournament.

“We have signed Morgan for the upcoming edition of BPL considering his vast experience in shorter format cricket,” Dynamites chief executive Obaid Nizam told Cricbuzz Sunday. “We are expecting him to be available for the whole season.”

Morgan, who led England to their maiden men’s World Cup title, will be playing alongside Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan, who led the franchise to their only title in 2016.

“We have to think about it (captaincy) because you know we have Shakib with us and he is leading the side for quite some time,” Nizam said.

Dhaka Dynamites have failed to clinch the title in the last two editions under Shakib despite reaching the finals.

