Mumbai: Sultan actress Anushka Sharma and her husband, the Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli paid a visit to Vrindavan to meet the Gurudev of Premanand Maharaj Tuesday.

Premanand Maharaj is reportedly giving time to the couple in solitary abode. In the videos and pictures circulating online, the couple can be seen wearing face masks and strolling in the premises.

This comes after Kohli’s team Royal Challengers Bengaluru lifted the IPL trophy recently for the 2nd consecutive time. RCB squared off against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 finale, as they successfully defended their title in IPL 2026. They defeated Gujarat Titans by five wickets in the final at Ahmedabad.

RCB chased 156, and saw an unbeaten 75 from Virat Kohli to seal their second consecutive IPL championship. The bowling attack set up the win by restricting GT to 155/8, with Rasikh Dar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Josh Hazlewood leading the way.

The season’s leading run-scorer was Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who amassed 776 runs and broke several batting records during a remarkable campaign. Virat Kohli finished among the tournament’s top performers and capped the season with a match-winning knock in the final. RCB’s win in the IPL 2026 finale made them the third franchise in IPL history to win back-to-back titles, cementing their status as the dominant team of the 2025–26 era.

Meanwhile, Anushka has been away from the screen for almost 4 years. Her sports biopic Chakda Xpress based on Indian pace legend Jhulan Goswami has been shelved.

The actress was last seen in a cameo appearance in the streaming film Qala starring Triptii Dimri. The film was directed by Anvita Dutt, and was produced by Anushka’s brother Karnesh Ssharma.