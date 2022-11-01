Brisbane: England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and chose to bat against New Zealand in their T20 World Cup match here Tuesday.

Both teams are fielding unchanged playing XIs.

Team:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult.

England: Jos Buttler (wk/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood.