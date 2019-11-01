Jasprit Bumrah who is recuperating from a back injury recently shared a mirror selfie from a gym session in London. He captioned the picture ‘coming soon’ with flexed biceps emoji on Twitter and Instagram. It meant that he is getting ready to return to international cricket very soon. It should be stated here that since India’s exit from the 2019 World Cup, the fast bowler has just played two Tests.

Among many heartwarming wishes from fans, England woman cricketer Danielle Wyatt grabbed everyone’s attention with a teasing remark ‘Baby weights’ and added a grinning face emoji.

The 25-year-old fast bowler has rose to fame in a short span of time. So far in his international career Bumrah has claimed 103 wickets in 58 ODIs, besides 62 Test wickets and 51 wickets in the shortest format.

Recently in a video tweeted by Mumbai Indians, Bumrah and his mother Daljit Bumrah recalled their days of struggle.

“When he was five-year-old, I lost my husband,” recalled fast bowler’s mother Daljit Bumrah. The player joined in saying: “After that we couldn’t afford anything. I had one pair of shoes. I used to have one pair of T-shirts. I used to wash them every day and use it again and again. So, as a child you know you hear stories that sometimes these things happen that some people come and watch you and you get picked up like this. But it actually happened.”

Agencies