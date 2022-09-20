Top tourism companies like Oasis Palm Tourism, Dubai, and Al Wasl Dhow, Dubai, are committed to elevating people’s experiences and adventure encounters in the magical city of Dubai.

A closer look around has been making people see a lot of positive changes that are taking place in a myriad of sectors around the world. These changes are due to several people and professionals who are putting in sleepless nights for making sure they are offering their target demographic what they seek from them in the best possible manner. These entrepreneurs are those who have founded top brands and businesses in order to cater to the best demands and needs of their clients and customers, and when it comes to the travel and tourism sector, especially in Dubai, in the UAE, there has been an uprise of different companies and brands, under the astute leadership of many expert entrepreneurs that have been upping the game in the sector in more ways than one and giving people the most scintillating experiences of visiting and making the most of the magical city named Dubai. Companies like Oasis Palm Tourism, Dubai, and Al Wasl Dhow, Dubai, are taking care of tourists’ demands for Desert Safari Dubai and many more such exciting activities in the city.

Dubai is one of those mesmerizing tourist destinations of the world, which apart from Dhow Cruise Dubai and Desert Safari offers a never-ending list of attractions that tourists crave for the most all year long. Dubai is beyond the luxury shopping venues, cutting-edge architecture, and enchanting nightlife. Though the Burj Khalifa, which is an 830m-tall tower, dominates the skyscraper-filled skyline of Dubai, one cannot deny how the other attractions that lie on its foot, like Dubai Fountain decorated with jets and lights with music, Atlantis, the artificial island, and The Palm, a resort with water and marine-animal parks also add to the glory of Dubai in impeccable ways.

The Dubai mall is where most people first hop on after landing in Dubai as it offers people the best of brands in the world at the best of prices. The food court and many other attractions of the mall are also something that people wait to experience. Also, Palm Jumeirah and the Dubai Aquarium are some of the biggest highlights of the city that is otherwise known for its state-of-the-art infrastructure and a skyline that people love to keep gazing at constantly.

Let us have a sneak peek at a few other top attractions of Dubai that have been making people enjoy the thrill and have fun of the Desert Safari Dubai and Traditional Dhow Cruise.

Desert Safari Dubai: Considered to be the ultimate fun, thrilling and exhilarating experience is the Desert Safari Dubai, which is a much-talked-about outdoor activity and source of entertainment that most of the tourists look forward to as soon as they land in Dubai. It is a perfect match of rolling red dunes and a monstrous Land Cruiser, which can give people the best of thrills in life and compel them to keep riding in the same. It is an experience that keeps people on the edge of their seats, yet safe, where they are generally seen screaming their lungs out for the absolute action-packed and fascinating experience it offers them.

Desert Safari experiences: Whether it is the dune bashing or the whole of Desert Safari experience, Dubai goes beyond the expectations of tourists and gives them experiences of a lifetime. This adventure is best experienced with friends and family, which helps people create the best memories in the desert. Companies offer tailored safari experiences to suit the needs and budgets of tourists, including a spectacular ride in a Land Cruiser and other fun activities and entertainment like welcome drinks, camel riding, the Fire Show, the Tanura Show, Henna Tattoo, Sheesha, Quad Biking, BBQ Buffet Dinner and so much more.

Traditional Dhow Cruise: The Dhow Cruise Dubai Marina is said to be the most fascinating and talked-about waterfront development. It is a perfect example of a perfectly made lagoon traversing through the Dubai Marina, which is purpose-built for leisure activities and tourism in Dubai. People are finding fun in sailing on the mellow water of the lagoon through a wooden boat named as Dhow. People love experiencing the lit skyline of Dubai while cruising through the Traditional Dhow Cruise, which also provides people with a view of the Dubai Marina District. Other eye-catching and top gazing experiences include the sights of Cayan Tower, Ain Dubai, JBR, and many other sky-high towers touching perhaps the highest realms of the sky.

Dubai undoubtedly has become the #1 tourist destination for many around the world for giving people enriching travel experiences with activities and entertainment that they have perhaps never experienced before.