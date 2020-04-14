Bhubaneswar: The state government Monday claimed that it is having adequate stock of essential medicines including antibiotics, analgesics and anti-inflammatory drugs which can meet the demand for five months.

Odisha State Medical Corporation Ltd (OSMCL) managing director (MD), Yamini Sarangi, said, “We have adequate stock of essential medicines for five months. Besides, orders have been placed for four more months of consumption, which is expected to be delivered in May.”

There is enough stock of three-layer surgical masks, N-95 masks, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and hand sanitisers, she said.

At present, there are 1.18 crore pieces of triple-layer surgical masks, 71,843 pieces of N-95 masks, 66,116 units of PPEs and 4,16,096 bottles (ranging from 50 ml to 5 litres) of hand sanitiser available with the OSMCL, Sarangi said, adding, “We are ensuring quality of the products also.”

Similarly, important equipment like ICU ventilators, oxygen concentrators and nebulizers are also available. There are 299 ICU ventilators functioning in the state while orders have been placed for another 424 units of which 57 have been received so far, she stated.

Strengthening state’s fight against COVID-19, 17 special COVID hospitals and care centres have become operational in Gajapati, Ganjam, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Khurda, Puri, Cuttack, Sundargarh, Bhadrak, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kendrapara, Balasore and Koraput districts, said state government’s spokesperson for COVID-19, Subroto Bagchi.

The total bed capacity of these facilities is 2,790. Further, a tripartite MoU between Nabarangpur collector, NALCO and Christian Hospital to set up a 200-bed special COVID-19 hospital in Nabarangapur has been signed, he said.

Moreover, 7,020 temporary medical centres with 1,62,659 bed capacity have become functional in 6,798 Gram Panchayats in the state. Advance ration for the month of April, May and June has been distributed among 51, 07,656 beneficiaries so far, he said.

Additionally, Rs 514.66 crore has been distributed @ R 1000 among ration card holders. More than 72,000 AWWs have been engaged in door delivery of dry ration and eggs (weekly) to 41,27,050 beneficiaries, said Bagchi.

Food and accommodation along with health facilities have been ensured through 2,553 camps for around 77,000 guest workers. These workers are from various states.

Today, 3,41,907 destitute and helpless persons have been provided with food in 5,473 GPs. Similarly, 37,011 persons have been provided with food by 114 urban local bodies.