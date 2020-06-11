Cuttack: The Supreme Court-appointed committee on road safety has expressed concern over the rising number of road accidents in Odisha.

The committee opined that the state government has failed to introduce adequate measures to check road mishaps.

The committee had deliberated in details the causes and remedies for road accidents in state during its meeting August 1 last year. The Chief Secretary had participated in the meeting.

Subsequently, the state government had submitted a report to the committee and highlighted the steps taken to check road accidents in Odisha. The committee went through the report and advised the Commerce and Transport department to introduce certain measures to check road mishaps.

The committee had pointed out that the state government has not done anything to check rash driving and ensure helmet and seatbelt use among the motorists. It had also pointed out that the traffic rules are not being followed in Odisha properly. The panel has recently advised the state government to cancel the diving licences of errant motorists.

Subsequently, Commerce and Transport department secretary has recently written to the Director General of police and state Transport Commissioner to take concrete steps to ensure adherence to the road safety rules. The secretary also asked the DGP and the Transport Commissioner to send report on the issue on 15th of each month.