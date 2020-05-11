New Delhi: Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata said Monday the coronavirus pandemic will force entrepreneurs to adapt and create. Ratan Tata also said entrepreneurs will find ways to enable new or modified enterprises that would be benchmarks of tomorrow. He said that industries have always survived holocausts and pandemics. Innovative people will always emerge victorious in the long run, Tata emphasised.

Starting afresh

Ratan Tata was not seeking to ‘downplay the challenges and the difficulties embedded in these current times’. The Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons said, “It can all start on a clean sheet of paper. That will look at ways of doing things that were never thought of before. People will have to innovate and think.”

Banking on creativity

In a post on social media platform Instagram, Tata hoped that entrepreneurs will find a better way to run their operations. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has severely disrupted economic activities in India.

“In past difficult times, entrepreneurs have displayed farsightedness and creativity that could not have been believed to exist. These became the flagpoles of innovation and new technology today,” said Tata. “I hope that the ability to find another way to build a product, run a company will emerge,” added Tata.

Upcoming challenges

Tata was the Chairman of Tata Sons from 1991 till his retirement December 28, 2012. He also talked about the upcoming challenges.

I won’t downplay the challenges and the difficulties embedded in these current times. But my confidence remains high in the inventive nature and the creativity entrepreneurs. They will find ways to enable new or modified enterprises that would be benchmarks of tomorrow. This crisis will force entrepreneurs to adapt and create,” asserted Tata.

Backing startups

It should be stated here that Tata has been actively investing in several startups after his retirement. Sources said he has actively backed a number of startup companies.

Agencies