Ahmedabad: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Eoin Morgan is one of the most respected voices in international cricket. Eoin Morgan acknowledged Monday that the players are more than aware of the horrific nature of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the players know that hundreds of lives are being lost outside the bio-bubble and that even some of their close ones are infected by the Covid-19 virus.

The second wave of the pandemic is wreaking havoc in India. The IPL is witnessing player pull-outs due to fear of bubble fatigue at one end. Then there is also a generous donation of USD 50,000 to buy oxygen cylinders from KKR’s Australian pacer Pat Cummins.

“It’s challenging and things have to be managed for the players and staff. We know the horrific nature of what’s happening outside the bubble,” Morgan said after playing a match-winning knock of an unbeaten 47 runs Monday against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

“We try and lend our support. We’ve seen how devastating it is not only in India but around the world. If you’re going out stay safe, wear a mask, maintain social distance. We’ve seen huge amounts of tough times, even at home. On behalf of KKR, we wish everyone well. We can stick together, we can beat this thing,” Morgan said.

Morgan also praised his team’s bowlers in restricting the Punjab side and said that it was a combined effort . “Hopefully, we will get some momentum from this victory and go on the right track,” Morgan stated.

Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul was livid with an underwhelming performance from his men. “I really don’t know what to say, it was a poor performance from us,” Rahul said.

“We should have adapted better on a new pitch. We could have applied a lot more with the bat and get that extra 20-30 runs. The wicket was a bit low and slow, but 120-130 was not enough. A few soft dismissals cost us the game,” Rahul added.