Bhubaneswar: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the state Crime Branch has frozen deposits worth over Rs 17 crore held in 61 bank accounts connected to ‘M/s Sambandh Finserve Pvt Ltd’, its managing director and absconding conman Deepak Kindo, and his wife and relatives.

During the investigation into the EOW case (17/2021) registered under Sections 406, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120B of IPC against M/s Sambandh Finserve Pvt Ltd, its MD Deepak Kindo and others, the EOW, Bhubaneswar has identified 47 accounts maintained with several banks and frozen the available balance. “The frozen amount comes to Rs 17,10,66,862,” said an EOW official Friday.

Sources said Deepak, through his firm Sambandh Finserve Pvt Ltd, took a loan of Rs 5 crore from Annapurna Finance Pvt Ltd, a non-banking financial company (NBFC), on the pretext of providing microloans to women self-help groups. The financial institution found that Kindo had submitted forged and misleading documents to secure the loan, it was learnt.

The EOW subsequently launched a probe upon receipt of a complaint from the NBFC.

During the probe, the sleuths found that Kindo had misappropriated more than Rs 100 crore raised from different investors and lenders, including Annapurna Finance Pvt Ltd, DCB Bank, SIDBI (Small Industries Development Bank of India), BOPA PTE Ltd (a Singapore based Company) and DIA Vikash Capital Pvt Ltd, from 2015 to 2020.

Kindo’s wife Amrita was also arrested in the case as the sleuths found that Rs 22.72 crore out of the amount swindled had been diverted to a dairy firm owned by her.

Similarly, on EOW’s request, the Bureau of Immigration (BoI) has issued a Look Out circular against Deepak to prevent him from sneaking out of the country through immigration check posts at airports and seaports.